Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 155,697 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,054,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 155,697 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Illinois Tool Works worth $215,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 10,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.65.

In related news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ITW stock opened at $200.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $202.71 and a 200-day moving average of $201.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $224.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

