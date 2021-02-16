Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 159,876 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,071,086 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 159,876 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.35% of General Motors worth $211,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,268,246 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,144,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,761 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in General Motors by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,790,708 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,710,027,000 after acquiring an additional 327,178 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new position in General Motors in the third quarter worth about $539,368,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in General Motors by 3.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,041,399 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $415,485,000 after acquiring an additional 432,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in General Motors by 9,934.1% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,843,440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $333,667,000 after acquiring an additional 9,745,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Nomura Instinet raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Argus raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.32.

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 525,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $23,340,917.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,683,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,828,641.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,427 shares in the company, valued at $8,334,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,446,153 shares of company stock valued at $64,000,996 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors stock opened at $53.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.49. General Motors has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $77.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

