Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 29,369 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 549,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,369 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Cintas worth $194,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 47,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 59,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,043,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cintas in the third quarter valued at about $4,830,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 398.9% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 12,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Rea LTD. increased its holdings in Cintas by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 8,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

CTAS opened at $342.44 on Tuesday. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $154.33 and a 52-week high of $369.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.63.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $261.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.40.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.