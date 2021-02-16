Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 49,436 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49,436 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Roper Technologies worth $149,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,365,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,725,046,000 after purchasing an additional 23,421 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,905,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $753,033,000 after purchasing an additional 37,410 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,169,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,128,000 after purchasing an additional 89,088 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 1,161,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $459,048,000 after purchasing an additional 21,842 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 137.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 915,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,533,000 after purchasing an additional 529,614 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Argus upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $412.40.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total value of $214,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,092.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ROP opened at $396.02 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $240.00 and a 1 year high of $455.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $414.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $414.47.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

