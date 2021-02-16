Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 652,512 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,258,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 652,512 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Corning worth $153,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GLW. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 60.5% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLW stock opened at $36.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.79. The firm has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.40, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $38.84.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Corning’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. TheStreet upgraded Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

In other Corning news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $1,256,471.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,727.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

