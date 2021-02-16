Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 84,201 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,627,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84,201 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.36% of Capital One Financial worth $160,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 429,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,453,000 after buying an additional 117,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock opened at $117.75 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $118.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.88, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.55.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Compass Point raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $78.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.12.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $186,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,668,465. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $3,187,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,501,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,213 shares of company stock worth $6,471,040. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

