Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,869,885 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 246,205 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.34% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $153,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 525 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,676 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 14,431 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $679,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,514 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.88.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $36,291.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,607.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $114,440.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,974,581.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,561 shares of company stock valued at $828,293 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CTSH opened at $76.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

