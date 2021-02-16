Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 847,771 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 129,344 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Norfolk Southern worth $201,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,476,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 300.0% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.96.

NSC opened at $254.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $64.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $112.62 and a 52 week high of $258.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.63.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $54,275.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,687 shares of company stock worth $403,241. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

