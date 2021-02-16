Summit Hotel Properties (INN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE INN opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.22. Summit Hotel Properties has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $11.80.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

INN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Summit Hotel Properties from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.88.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

Featured Article: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.