Summit Materials (SUM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Summit Materials to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
SUM opened at $24.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.80 and a 200-day moving average of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.43. Summit Materials has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $25.28.
In related news, Director Joseph S. Cantie acquired 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,266.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,818.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.
About Summit Materials
Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.
