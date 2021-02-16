Summit Materials (SUM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Summit Materials to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SUM opened at $24.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.80 and a 200-day moving average of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.43. Summit Materials has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $25.28.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

In related news, Director Joseph S. Cantie acquired 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,266.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,818.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SUM shares. UBS Group started coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 26th. Stephens raised shares of Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.53.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.