Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Trading Up 11%

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT)’s stock price was up 11% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.78 and last traded at $8.55. Approximately 525,069 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 276,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SMMT shares. HC Wainwright downgraded Summit Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.50.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 100.94% and a negative net margin of 933.62%. The business had revenue of $4.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 million. Equities analysts forecast that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Summit Therapeutics news, insider David Jonathan Powell sold 11,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $47,884.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,415.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,656 shares of company stock valued at $238,578.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polar Capital LLP increased its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,200,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $873,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,434,000. 9.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

