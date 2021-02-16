Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Short Interest Up 28.2% in January

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the January 14th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 655,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SUI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.14.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total value of $134,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,445. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Sun Communities by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Sun Communities by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its position in Sun Communities by 0.7% in the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 13,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in Sun Communities by 0.9% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 0.8% during the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUI stock remained flat at $$148.79 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,028. Sun Communities has a 1 year low of $95.34 and a 1 year high of $173.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 94.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

