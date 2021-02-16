Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$68.85.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SLF shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$65.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$64.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

In other Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) news, Director Dean Connor sold 14,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.71, for a total value of C$807,436.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,743,329.39. Insiders sold a total of 56,491 shares of company stock valued at $3,272,473 over the last three months.

SLF stock opened at C$62.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$59.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$56.84. The firm has a market cap of C$36.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89, a current ratio of 13.17 and a quick ratio of 12.45. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of C$35.43 and a 1-year high of C$66.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO)’s payout ratio is 53.68%.

About Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

