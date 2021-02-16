SUN (SUN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $476.48 Million

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One SUN token can currently be bought for $15.29 or 0.00031602 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SUN has traded down 11% against the dollar. SUN has a market cap of $72.39 million and approximately $476.48 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00061405 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.68 or 0.00265995 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00084026 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00074678 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00085800 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.08 or 0.00405312 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.61 or 0.00187302 BTC.

About SUN

SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,735,023 tokens. The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home

Buying and Selling SUN

SUN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

