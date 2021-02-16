SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.31

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.31 and last traded at $6.22, with a volume of 1356 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.06.

A number of research firms have commented on SXC. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of SunCoke Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $509.02 million, a PE ratio of 67.33 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SXC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 4.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,282,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after buying an additional 54,925 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 225.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,322,296 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after buying an additional 1,608,317 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in SunCoke Energy by 70.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 15,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in SunCoke Energy by 109.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,604 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 11,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SXC)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

