Sundance Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDE) Short Interest Update

Sundance Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 536,700 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the January 14th total of 398,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 354,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 7.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of SNDE opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.67. Sundance Energy has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sundance Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Sundance Energy Inc operates as an onshore independent oil and natural gas company in North America. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. It focuses on operations on its 41,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford, Live Oak, Atascosa, La Salle, and McMullen counties, South Texas.

