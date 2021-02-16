Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the January 14th total of 1,610,000 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

SNSS stock opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $11.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.01.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNSS. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $693,000. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of hematologic and solid cancers. Its lead product candidate is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia, mantle cell lymphoma, and other B-cell malignancies.

