Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) Shares Gap Up to $3.31

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.31, but opened at $3.90. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.53, with a volume of 21,598 shares.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $64.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.27.
Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNSS)
Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of hematologic and solid cancers. Its lead product candidate is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia, mantle cell lymphoma, and other B-cell malignancies.
Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk
Receive News & Ratings for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.