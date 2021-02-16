Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) Shares Gap Up to $3.31

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.31, but opened at $3.90. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.53, with a volume of 21,598 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $64.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.27.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $693,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $398,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 179.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 91,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 58,887 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNSS)

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of hematologic and solid cancers. Its lead product candidate is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia, mantle cell lymphoma, and other B-cell malignancies.

