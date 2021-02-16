Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Sets New 1-Year High at $31.51

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.51 and last traded at $30.56, with a volume of 1187 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.39.

About Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF)

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. It operates through three segments: Optical Components, Optoelectronic Products, and Optical Instruments.

