SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Trading Down 6.6%

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)’s share price was down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $46.29 and last traded at $46.54. Approximately 4,515,471 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 10,996,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.81.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SPWR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of SunPower from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SunPower from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded SunPower from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunPower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.78 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPWR. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in SunPower by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in SunPower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SunPower by 340.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 45.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

