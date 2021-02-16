Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) shares fell 7.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $76.76 and last traded at $77.22. 5,511,962 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 5,799,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.68.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RUN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.82.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.98 and its 200 day moving average is $63.83. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,930.98 and a beta of 2.32.

In other Sunrun news, Director Alan Ferber sold 13,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $905,010.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,978.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gerald Alan Risk sold 47,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total transaction of $3,698,678.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,244,146 shares of company stock worth $85,835,959. Insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 2,210.4% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 72,155 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 69,032 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at about $632,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,581,000. 85.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

