Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.80% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

SHO opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $13.62.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 64.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,554,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,277,000 after acquiring an additional 93,870 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 128,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 550,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 150,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

