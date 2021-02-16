Sunvault Energy (OTCMKTS:SVLT) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.07

Shares of Sunvault Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVLT) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and traded as high as $0.13. Sunvault Energy shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 76,400 shares.

About Sunvault Energy (OTCMKTS:SVLT)

Sunvault Energy, Inc provides renewables integration into energy production, energy delivery, and energy consumption, as well as transport services. It is involved in the development of vertical solar appliance; PolyCell, a multi-celled battery for energy storage; and All-in-One, a photovoltaic and electrochemical cell that generates and stores energy at the molecular level.

