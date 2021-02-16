Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Trading Up 10.4% Over Last 7 Days

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 16th. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $35.57 million and approximately $3.85 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,751.94 or 0.03608498 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00029144 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 52.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 49.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Entherfound (ETF) traded down 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol (CRYPTO:SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 636,601,911 coins and its circulating supply is 307,750,061 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars.

