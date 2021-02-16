Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Trading 20.7% Higher

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI)’s stock price traded up 20.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.44 and last traded at $1.40. 2,871,887 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 2,030,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $35.86 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.36.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI)

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, and the Middle East. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system; V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system; and dedicated reamer stingers.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.