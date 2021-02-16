Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.38

Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$13.38 and last traded at C$13.28, with a volume of 142230 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$13.18.

SPB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James lowered Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$13.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. National Bank Financial lowered Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC lowered Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.56, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of C$2.33 billion and a PE ratio of 35.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.24.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 192.51%.

About Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

