Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Acquired by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,317,340 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,452 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.50% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $33,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,699,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1,670.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 486,845 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,146,000 after purchasing an additional 459,351 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,936,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 276.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 181,416 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 133,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 817,504 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,037,000 after acquiring an additional 130,799 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SUPN. TheStreet upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

SUPN opened at $30.57 on Tuesday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $31.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

In other news, CMO Stefan K.F. Schwabe sold 46,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $1,024,268.70. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,529.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in neurology and psychiatry in the United States. The company offers Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and in children 6 to 17 years of age; and Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate, which is used for the prophylaxis of migraine headache, as well as for the treatment of epilepsy.

