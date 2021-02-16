Sureserve Group plc (SUR.L) (LON:SUR) Shares Gap Down to $68.50

Sureserve Group plc (SUR.L) (LON:SUR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 68.50 ($0.89), but opened at GBX 66 ($0.86). Sureserve Group plc (SUR.L) shares last traded at GBX 67.79 ($0.89), with a volume of 159,369 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 63.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 53.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of £108.13 million and a PE ratio of 17.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Sureserve Group plc (SUR.L)’s previous dividend of $0.50. Sureserve Group plc (SUR.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Sureserve Group plc provides compliance and energy support services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Compliance and Energy Services segments. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

