Suretly (SUR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $36,548.80

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. During the last week, Suretly has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One Suretly token can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000318 BTC on popular exchanges. Suretly has a total market capitalization of $36,548.80 and $1,116.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Suretly alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00064578 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.69 or 0.00869889 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006916 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00048381 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004243 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,464.35 or 0.05047725 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00024589 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00016883 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00033352 BTC.

Suretly Profile

SUR is a token. Its launch date was August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 tokens. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Suretly Token Trading

Suretly can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Suretly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Suretly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Suretly and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.