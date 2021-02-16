Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.57% of Surmodics worth $3,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRDX. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the third quarter valued at about $245,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Surmodics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Surmodics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Surmodics by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Surmodics by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Surmodics news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 2,000 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $87,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,442.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,562 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Surmodics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ SRDX opened at $53.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $731.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 664.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. Surmodics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.06 and a 12-month high of $54.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.11.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. Surmodics had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 1.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Surmodics Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

