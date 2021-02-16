Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.57% of Surmodics worth $3,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRDX. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the third quarter valued at about $245,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the third quarter valued at about $273,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Surmodics by 8.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Surmodics by 18.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research increased their target price on Surmodics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ SRDX opened at $53.17 on Tuesday. Surmodics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.06 and a fifty-two week high of $54.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.11. The firm has a market cap of $731.41 million, a PE ratio of 664.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.11. Surmodics had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 1.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 2,000 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $87,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,442.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Surmodics Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

