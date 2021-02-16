Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $40.25

Suruga Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUGBY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.25 and last traded at $40.25, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.25.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.25. The company has a market capitalization of $934.36 million, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of -0.04.

Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter. Suruga Bank had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $239.76 million during the quarter.

Suruga Bank Ltd. provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Japan. The company offers deposit products, such as time, ordinary, savings, foreign currency, and other deposits, as well as current and general accounts; card, housing, second house, resort, startup, project assistance, and business up term loans, as well as loans by purpose; credit and debit cards; and overdrafts and other financing products.

