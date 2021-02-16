Sushi Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $523.80 Million (SUSHI)

Sushi (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 200.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Over the last seven days, Sushi has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Sushi token can currently be bought for approximately $11.07 or 0.00092839 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sushi has a total market capitalization of $280.53 million and $523.80 million worth of Sushi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sushi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00061345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.93 or 0.00265567 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00083291 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00074157 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00084775 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $191.50 or 0.00394425 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.69 or 0.00186792 BTC.

Sushi Token Profile

Sushi’s total supply is 25,338,499 tokens. Sushi’s official website is sushiswap.org

Sushi Token Trading

Sushi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sushi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sushi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sushi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sushi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sushi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.