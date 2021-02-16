Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.46

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.46 and last traded at $13.45, with a volume of 1775 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.18.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Suzano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average of $9.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUZ. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Suzano by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Suzano during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Suzano during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Suzano during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, American Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Suzano during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Suzano

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, market pulp, and fluff pulp; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the leasing of reforestation land; operating port terminals; power generation and distribution; road transport of freight; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of computer paper and materials.

