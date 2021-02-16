SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) CEO Alexander J. Lurie Sells 29,608 Shares

SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 29,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $829,024.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Alexander J. Lurie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SVMK alerts:

On Monday, February 8th, Alexander J. Lurie sold 200 shares of SVMK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $5,600.00.

On Friday, February 5th, Alexander J. Lurie sold 16,395 shares of SVMK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $459,060.00.

SVMK stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.99. 2,606,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.41 and a beta of 1.39. SVMK Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $28.12.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 29.97% and a negative net margin of 26.35%. Equities research analysts predict that SVMK Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SVMK shares. TheStreet raised SVMK from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on SVMK in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on SVMK from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVMK. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in SVMK during the third quarter worth $17,111,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in SVMK during the fourth quarter worth $17,892,000. Global Endowment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SVMK in the fourth quarter valued at $17,803,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SVMK by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,366,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,469,000 after purchasing an additional 603,467 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SVMK by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,624,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,046,000 after purchasing an additional 410,668 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for SVMK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVMK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.