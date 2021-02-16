SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Shares of SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) were down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.66 and last traded at $21.99. Approximately 2,638,284 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 175% from the average daily volume of 961,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.80.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SVMK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SVMK from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of SVMK from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of SVMK in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.13.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. SVMK had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 29.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SVMK Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 16,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $459,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 13,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $288,827.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 508,454 shares of company stock valued at $13,339,736. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SVMK by 1.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,763,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,985,000 after acquiring an additional 28,015 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in SVMK by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 17,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in SVMK by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 283,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,259,000 after purchasing an additional 49,342 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in SVMK by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SVMK in the 3rd quarter worth about $418,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

