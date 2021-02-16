Swap Price Reaches $0.0300 on Top Exchanges (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Swap has a total market cap of $373,993.85 and $708.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0300 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Swap has traded 52.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00061383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.33 or 0.00262965 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00081890 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00073894 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00084060 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.82 or 0.00428648 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.32 or 0.00185669 BTC.

Swap Profile

Swap’s total supply is 12,486,057 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swap’s official website is swap.fyi

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

