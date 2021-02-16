Swapcoinz (SPAZ) Price Hits $0.74 on Exchanges

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Swapcoinz has a market cap of $7.85 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swapcoinz coin can currently be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00001495 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Swapcoinz has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00063146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $128.75 or 0.00259743 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.78 or 0.00080255 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.61 or 0.00069829 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00083300 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.65 or 0.00418935 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.29 or 0.00184169 BTC.

About Swapcoinz

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,597,550 coins. Swapcoinz’s official website is swapcoinz.io . Swapcoinz’s official Twitter account is @swapcoinz and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Swapcoinz

Swapcoinz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

