Swarm (SWM) Market Cap Tops $3.50 Million

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 16th. One Swarm token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0448 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Swarm has traded up 61.2% against the U.S. dollar. Swarm has a total market capitalization of $3.50 million and approximately $46,699.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00064606 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $431.37 or 0.00873773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006898 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00048893 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,489.59 or 0.05042813 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00024368 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00016665 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00033214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

About Swarm

SWM is a token. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . Swarm’s official website is www.swarmnetwork.org

Swarm Token Trading

Swarm can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

