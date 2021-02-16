Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 78,900 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the January 14th total of 106,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 98.6 days.

Shares of SWMAF stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.30. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.34. Swedish Match AB has a 12 month low of $46.51 and a 12 month high of $83.05.

Get Swedish Match AB (publ) alerts:

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. The company provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.