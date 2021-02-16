Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Short Interest Update

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 798,700 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the January 14th total of 593,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 998.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) alerts:

BIOVF stock opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 12 month low of $15.63 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.68.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases. The company offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet for chemotherapy induced thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.