Swipe Achieves Market Capitalization of $192.20 Million (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. During the last week, Swipe has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Swipe has a total market capitalization of $192.20 million and $260.15 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swipe coin can now be bought for about $2.24 or 0.00004580 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00063828 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $437.91 or 0.00894675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006750 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00048985 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004292 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,476.62 or 0.05059917 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00024606 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00016826 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00032822 BTC.

About Swipe

Swipe (SXP) is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 289,612,084 coins and its circulating supply is 85,736,975 coins. Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token . Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swipe

Swipe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

