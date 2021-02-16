Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,601,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.80% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $150,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,939,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,897 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,985,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,993,000 after purchasing an additional 434,159 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,981,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,578,000 after purchasing an additional 120,773 shares in the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,129,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,519,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,724,000 after purchasing an additional 742,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.27.

WPM opened at $40.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.90, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $18.66 and a one year high of $57.89.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

