Swiss National Bank Decreases Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.52% of AutoZone worth $140,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,132,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 109,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,746,000 after buying an additional 39,102 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AZO opened at $1,146.65 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.91 and a 52-week high of $1,297.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,206.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,181.97.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.72 by $0.89. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $14.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William T. Giles sold 13,600 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,190.96, for a total transaction of $16,197,056.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at $22,712,798.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 125 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.04, for a total value of $147,755.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 125 shares in the company, valued at $147,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,619 shares of company stock worth $34,208,558 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AZO. Oppenheimer began coverage on AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,323.71.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.