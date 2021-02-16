Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,050,030 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 124,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.38% of ConocoPhillips worth $161,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COP. State Street Corp increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,973,883 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,805,342,000 after buying an additional 1,142,080 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,431,862 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $605,302,000 after buying an additional 151,859 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,005,135 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $640,046,000 after buying an additional 2,417,177 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,114,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $204,524,000 after purchasing an additional 195,309 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,084,086 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $166,961,000 after purchasing an additional 159,584 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Barclays upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.32.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $47.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $50.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.73, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $59.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.46.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

