Swiss National Bank Has $129.31 Million Stock Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 827,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 31,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.38% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $129,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALXN. AJO LP raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 948.4% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 883,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,134,000 after buying an additional 799,514 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1,119.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 438,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,181,000 after purchasing an additional 402,567 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 211.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 579,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,283,000 after purchasing an additional 393,248 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 389,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,556,000 after purchasing an additional 243,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 167.2% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 386,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,217,000 after purchasing an additional 241,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $187,057.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total transaction of $3,795,208.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,930,757.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALXN. Wedbush cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.28.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXN opened at $158.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.67 and a 1 year high of $162.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.51 and its 200-day moving average is $128.34.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.