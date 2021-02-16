Swiss National Bank Has $131.35 Million Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,188,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.38% of Centene worth $131,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 88.5% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,413,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,980 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the third quarter valued at $55,503,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 106.3% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,828,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,627,000 after purchasing an additional 942,000 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 138.6% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,160,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,681,000 after purchasing an additional 673,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 18.2% in the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,875,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,728,000 after purchasing an additional 441,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $487,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,260. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $59.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $74.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.27.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $28.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.44 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.04.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

