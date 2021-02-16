Swiss National Bank Has $137.34 Million Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,041,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of Marriott International worth $137,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $553,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $413,000. Institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Argus upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.78.

MAR opened at $129.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.31 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.75. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.56 and a fifty-two week high of $149.53.

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total transaction of $534,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,016.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total transaction of $12,872,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 760,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,849,339.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,803 shares of company stock valued at $14,438,533. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

