Swiss National Bank Has $138.12 Million Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,493,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.28% of Monster Beverage worth $138,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 16.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.6% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 34.0% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 320,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,684,000 after acquiring an additional 81,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $91.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.84. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $95.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MNST shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group raised Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.05.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

