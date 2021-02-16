Swiss National Bank Has $139.31 Million Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.36% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $139,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 46 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 792 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total value of $8,719,900.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,305,010.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 5,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,508.40, for a total transaction of $7,635,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,774,446. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,032 shares of company stock valued at $67,350,824. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,827.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,348.00 to $1,437.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,650.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,503.48.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,527.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,449.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,322.16. The company has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.00 and a 1 year high of $1,564.91.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.